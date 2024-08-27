Ukraine will present its "victory plan" to the United States in September. It will be shared with US President Joe Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference.

The plan is already prepared. Its success, in particular, depends on the President of the United States:

"The success of this plan depends on him [the US president]. They will give us what is in this plan or not. Will we be free to use what will be in this plan or not. We donʼt know who will be the president of the United States, but we really want to implement this plan," Zelensky explained.

Zelensky did not reveal the details of the plan, but revealed its main directions. Among them are the operation in the Kursk region of Russia, the strategic place of Ukraine in the security infrastructure of the world, Russiaʼs "powerful package of coercion" until the end of the war through diplomatic means, and the economic direction.