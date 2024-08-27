Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russia has transferred 30 000 troops to the Kursk region

Russia has transferred almost 30 000 troops to the territory of the Kursk region.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi at the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum.

One of the tasks of the offensive Kursk operation on the territory of the Russian Federation was to divert "significant forces" of the Russian army from other directions, in particular from Pokrovsk and Kurakhiv. As Syrskyi says, the occupiers understood this, which is why they keep their main forces precisely in these areas of the front.

Ukraine continues to advance in the Kursk region — as of today, the Ukrainian military controls 1 294 km² and 100 settlements in this region.

In this direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured 594 occupiers.

Further actions of the Ukrainian military in this region will depend on "reconnaissance of the operational situation", said the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Kursk operation

For the first time, it became known about the offensive of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation on August 6 — then Russian telegram channels and "military corps" wrote about it.

Until August 12, Ukraine did not officially confirm the operation in the region, until the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi informed that Ukraine controls almost 1 000 km² of the Kursk region of Russia. Syrskyi, stated that hundreds of Russian soldiers surrendered as prisoners on certain days of the operation.

For self-defense, the Ukrainian military formed a buffer zone on the territory of the Kursk region.

On August 15, Ukraine created the first military command post in the Kursk region