Ukraine formed a buffer zone on the territory of the Kursk region

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on the situation in the Kursk region. There they discussed key issues — security, humanitarian aid, and creation of military command posts if necessary.

This was reported by President Zelensky.

"Ukraine protects itself and the lives of its people in border communities and takes active actions on Russian territory. Our forces strictly comply with the requirements of international conventions and international humanitarian law," Zelensky emphasized.

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets said that for self-defense, the Ukrainian military formed a buffer zone on the territory of the Kursk region. Ukraine plans to open humanitarian corridors there for the evacuation of civilians, admit representatives of the UN and the Red Cross, and arrange the supply of food and medicine.

The creation of a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step that should protect the border communities of Ukraine from daily Russian shelling, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko emphasized. Due to constant shelling, the population of 183 settlements in 15 territorial communities of the Sumy region is subject to priority evacuation. More than 20 000 people have already been evacuated, of which almost 2 500 are children.