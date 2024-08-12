Zelensky officially confirmed the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time directly confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting an operation in the Kursk region of Russia.

This is stated in Zelenskyʼs Telegram message following the results of the rate meeting.

"The most important thing was the report of Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrsky regarding our defensive actions at the front and operations in the Kursk region. We are grateful to all soldiers and commanders for their steadfastness and decisive actions," he wrote.

Syrskyi spoke at Stavka about the "continuation of the offensive operation on the territory of the Kursk region." According to him, almost 1,000 km² of Russian territory are now under the control of Ukrainian troops.

He also emphasized that the army groups "are fulfilling their assigned tasks."

What is happening in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

On the morning of August 6, Russian telegram channels began to spread information about heavy fighting in the Kursk region of Russia (bordering Sumy Oblast) and an alleged major offensive by the Armed Forces. Until August 12, Ukraine did not officially confirm the operation in the region.

On August 12, Kursk Oblast Governor Oleksiy Smirnov announced the loss of control over 28 settlements in the region. At the same time, according to the calculations of the DeepState project, 44 points are under the control of Ukrainian troops. Almost 121,000 residents left the border areas of the Russian Federation.