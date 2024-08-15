Ukraine created the first military command post in the Kursk region of Russia — in the city of Sudzha. Ukrainian General Eduard Moskalyov was appointed as its head.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi during the General Headquarters.

As Syrskyi explained, the commandantʼs office was created to maintain law and order and ensure the priority needs of the population in the controlled territories of the Kurk region.

Currently, Ukraine controls 82 settlements in the Kursk region of Russia.

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have advanced in the Kursk region to a distance of 500-1 500 m. In total, since the beginning of the operation, Ukrainian troops have gone to a depth of 35 kilometers and are keeping under control 1 150 km² of Russian territory.

Battles in the east and south of Ukraine were also discussed at the General Headquarters, where a defensive operation is ongoing. The main efforts are focused on preventing the advance of the Russians in the direction of Toretsk and Pokrovsk.

The Kursk operation

On the morning of August 6, Russian telegram channels began to spread information about the battles in the Kursk region of Russia (bordering Sumy region) and the alleged major offensive of the Armed Forces.

Until August 12, Ukraine did not officially confirm the operation in the region, until the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that Ukraine controls almost 1 000 km² of the Kursk region of Russia.

For self-defense , the Ukrainian military formed a buffer zone on the territory of the Kursk region. Ukraine plans to open humanitarian corridors there for the evacuation of civilians, admit representatives of the UN and the Red Cross, and arrange the supply of food and medicine.