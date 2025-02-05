Trump team may present plan to end war in Ukraine next week

The administration of the US President Donald Trump is expected to present a plan to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine on February 14-16 at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

The newspaperʼs anonymous sources say the strategy will be presented by Trumpʼs special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, who confirmed on February 5 that he would travel to the Bavarian city for the meeting.

"I look forward to the opportunity to discuss Donald Trumpʼs goal of ending the bloody and costly war in Ukraine. I will meet with Americaʼs allies who are willing to work with us," Kellogg wrote in X.

The plan would likely freeze the conflict, with the occupied Ukrainian territories remaining in limbo. Kiev would be given security guarantees to prevent a second attack by Moscow. The US would also like to see new elections in Ukraine after a ceasefire.

According to Bloomberg, this week, the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak spoke with Trumpʼs national security adviser Michael Waltz. At the same time, Vladimir Putinʼs spokesman Dmitrii Peskov said that contacts between American and Russian agencies are "intensifying".

Trumpʼs plans for war in Ukraine

During the election campaign, Trump claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine “in one day”. However, after being elected president, his narratives changed. The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal writes that he instructed special envoy Keith Kellogg to end the war in 100 days.

Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that the state will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. In September 2024, Zelensky met with Donald Trump and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.

The new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that under Donald Trumpʼs presidency, ending the Russia-Ukraine war will be the official policy of the United States. And Trump himself, two days after his inauguration, called on Putin to end the war or face heavy taxes and sanctions.

Zelensky said he likes Trumpʼs tactics for ending hostilities. However, he stressed that Trump and Putinʼs talks about a war without Ukraine are dangerous for everyone.

