Zelensky is impressed by Trumpʼs tactics for ending the war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that US President Donald Trump has a tactic for ending the war — and he likes it.

Zelensky stated this in an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Foglio.

Zelensky is convinced that Trump truly wants to end the war. At the same time, he noted that he has no idea about the details of the US presidentʼs plan, and suggested that Trump may not yet know all the nuances.

"There is a signal of a strong man there. He doesnʼt fire shots in the air to warn of something. He immediately gives a direct message," Zelensky said about Trump.

In his opinion, Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not seek an end to the war, and Russia "only understands the language of force."

"Trump understands all these challenges and simply says that we need to end the war, because it will be worse. He says ʼworseʼ with a message to the Russian side. This is such a tactic. I like it today," the president said.

During past meetings with Trump, Zelensky discussed the Budapest Memorandum, NATO and Ukraineʼs membership in the Alliance, and security guarantees. During these meetings, Zelensky felt that Trump wanted to end the war and could do so through firm decisions and sanctions.

Trumpʼs plans for war in Ukraine

During his election campaign, Trump claimed that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine “in one day.” However, after being elected president, his narratives changed. The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal writes that he instructed special envoy Keith Kellogg to end the war in Ukraine in 100 days.

Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. In September 2024, Zelensky met with Donald Trump and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.

The new US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has stated that under Donald Trumpʼs presidency, ending the Russia-Ukraine war will be the official policy of the United States. And Trump himself, two days after his inauguration, called on Putin to end the war or face heavy taxes and sanctions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.