Trumpʼs special envoy: The USA will not present plan to end war in Ukraine next week

The United States will not present a plan to end the war in Ukraine next week, February 14-16, at the Munich Security Conference, as Bloomberg reported the day before.

This was stated by the US President Donald Trumpʼs special envoy for the Russian-Ukrainian war Keith Kellogg.

There will only be discussions with EU leaders about ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, and then their content will be conveyed to Trump.

"One media outlet said that next week we will present a ʼpeace planʼ. No, there are no such plans. I did not give them any comments," Kellogg said.

According to him, in the future, it will be Trump who will present this plan, not him.

“I look forward to the opportunity to discuss Donald Trump’s goal of ending the bloody and costly war in Ukraine. I will meet with America’s allies who are willing to work with us,” Kellogg wrote on February 5 in X, thereby confirming that he would attend the Munich Security Conference.

Bloomberg reported on February 5, citing several unnamed officials, that Kellogg is set to present Trumpʼs plan to end the war in Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, which will take place next week.

The publication noted that the plan would likely freeze the conflict, while the occupied Ukrainian territories would remain in an uncertain state. Kiev would be given security guarantees to prevent a second attack by Moscow. The US would also like to hold new elections in Ukraine after a ceasefire.

Trumpʼs plans for war in Ukraine

During the election campaign, Trump claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine “in one day”. However, after being elected president, his narratives changed. The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal wrote that he instructed special envoy Keith Kellogg to end the war in 100 days.

Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that the state will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. In September 2024, Zelensky met with Donald Trump and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.

New US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that under Donald Trumpʼs presidency, ending the Russian-Ukrainian war will be the official policy of the United States. He said that he could not give a specific date for the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine, but both sides will have to make some concessions because they will not be able to achieve their maximum goals.

And Trump himself, two days after his inauguration, called on Putin to end the war — otherwise he would impose large taxes and sanctions.

Zelensky said he likes Trumpʼs tactics for ending hostilities. However, he stressed that Trump and Putinʼs talks about a war without Ukraine are dangerous for everyone.

The Munich Security Conference is an annual international forum dedicated to global security and defense policy issues. It has been held since 1963.

