Explosion near the Pavlohrad TRC. Suspects taken into custody

The court has imposed preventive measures on three suspects in the explosion of an explosive device near the Pavlohrad TRC on February 2. They will be held in custody without the option of bail.

This was reported by the Dnipro Specialized Prosecutorʼs Office in the Field of Defense of the Eastern Region.

Investigators found that the suspects detonated an explosive device filled with nails and nuts near the TRC building in Pavlohrad. A 24-year-old serviceman was injured. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) calls them Russian agents and has informed them of suspicion of a terrorist attack, for which they face up to 12 years in prison.

The suspects were detained in Dnipro and Odesa region. They are 21 to 22 years old. The third suspect was their supervisor and a resident of Pavlohrad. He made the explosive and hid it in a cache near his house, while the other two took it to plant it near the TRC. Opposite, they installed a hidden video surveillance camera to record the consequences of the terrorist attack. Representatives of the Russian special services remotely activated the explosive via a call to a mobile phone.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.