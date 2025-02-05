SBU detained suspects in the explosion of explosives near the TRC in Pavlohrad

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have detained three men suspected of detonating an explosive device near the Pavlohrad TRC on February 2. Law enforcement officers call them agents of Russian special services.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the investigation, the suspects detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) near the TRC building in Pavlohrad, injuring a 24-year-old serviceman. The explosive was filled with nails and nuts to increase the damage during detonation.

The suspects were detained in Dnipro and Odesa regions. They are between 21 and 22 years old. The men were looking for "easy" money on Telegram channels, where they were recruited remotely by representatives of Russian special services.

On instructions from the curator, one of the suspects, a resident of Pavlohrad, independently made explosives and hid them in a cache near his home. Meanwhile, residents of the Odesa region arrived in Pavlohrad, where they received the coordinates of the cache and took the package with explosives to plant near the TRC building. Opposite, they installed a hidden video surveillance camera to record the consequences of the terrorist attack.

SBU writes that Russian handlers remotely activated the explosives via a call to a mobile phone.

All three suspects were charged with terrorist acts and face up to 12 years in prison.

On the evening of February 1, an explosion occurred in the Rivne TRC. One person died on the spot and six others were injured.

On the morning of February 1, a man was detained in the Poltava region who killed the TRC military with a hunting weapon. The weapon he took from the murdered man was found in his possession. The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.