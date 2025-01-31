EU to allocate €64 million in energy aid to Moldova. One third — to Transnistria

The European Union will allocate €64 million to Moldova to overcome the energy crisis. A third, €20 million, is earmarked for gas for the unrecognized Transnistria.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Recan.

Of these funds, €30 million will be allocated for the purchase of gas and electricity for both banks of the Dniester, with €20 million of this amount for gas for Transnistria. The remaining €34 million will come as budget support.

"The EU is saving Moldova again, this is how European solidarity is manifested. While Russia leaves people in the cold and darkness, Europe is providing funds, concrete assistance, to put an end to this energy blackmail once and for all," said Dorin Recan.

Energy crisis in Transnistria

From January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas, which several EU states and the unrecognized Transnistria continued to receive.

At the same time, Moldova did not agree to Russiaʼs demands to continue supplying gas to Transnistria via an alternative route through the Balkans. Therefore, on December 28, 2024, “Gazprom” officially announced that it would stop supplying gas to Transnistria from January due to "non-fulfillment of payment obligations".

In Transnistria, the supply of heat and hot water to residential buildings has been cut off. In high-rise buildings, gas is available only for cooking. It is supplied from reserves in the gas pipeline system, but only until the pressure in the network drops to a critical level. Industrial enterprises have suspended work, and since January 3, fanned power outages have been introduced.

At first, the Transnistrian Republic refused to help Moldova purchase gas on European markets, waiting for the Russian “Gazprom” to resume supplies.

On January 15, Krasnoselsky reported that Russia would resume gas supplies to unrecognized Transnistria — doing so in the form of humanitarian and technical assistance. And then he said that Russia would allocate a loan for this.

