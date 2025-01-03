Transnistria has refused Moldovaʼs help in purchasing gas — they are waiting for Russiaʼs “Gazprom” to resume supplies

Transnistria has refused Moldovaʼs assistance in purchasing gas on European markets — they are waiting for Russiaʼs “Gazprom” to resume supplies.

This was confirmed in a comment to IPN by the interim acting head of “Moldovagaz” Vadim Cheban.

They believe that purchases on European platforms will be at "higher and more unstable" prices.

Thus, in Transnistria, they expect that Russian “Gazprom” will resume gas supplies under a contract that expires in 2026.

Yesterday, January 2, “Moldovagaz” and “Energocom” informed that they were ready to help “Tiraspoltransgaz” in organizing gas purchases on any European platform.

Natural gas can be supplied via various alternative transport routes to the border of the Republic of Moldova based on an agency agreement with “Tiraspoltransgaz”.

What happened in Transnistria?

From January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas, which continued to be received by several European Union states and the unrecognized Transnistria.

At the same time, Moldova did not agree to Russiaʼs demands to continue supplying gas to Transnistria via an alternative route through the Balkans. Therefore, on December 28, 2024, “Gazprom” officially announced that it would stop supplying gas to Transnistria from January due to "non-fulfillment of payment obligations".

Currently, heat and hot water supply to residential buildings in Transnistria has been cut off. In high-rise buildings, gas is available only for cooking. It is supplied from reserves in the gas pipeline system, but only until the pressure in the network drops to a critical level. There are no outages in hospitals and social institutions yet.

Industrial enterprises also suspended operations on January 2 due to energy shortages.

On January 3, they introduced widespread power outages due to excessive energy consumption.

Electricity will be cut off for one hour in various areas. The cuts will apply from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.