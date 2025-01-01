Heating and hot water were turned off in Transnistria due to the cessation of gas supplies from Russia

From 07:00 on January 1, the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic (PMR) has stopped supplying heat and hot water to residential buildings. There have been no outages in hospitals and social institutions so far.

This is reported by the company "Tiraspoltransgaz — Transnistria".

Residents of the region were also warned about the gas shutdown in boiler rooms, the private sector and houses with autonomous heating. In high-rise buildings, gas is available only for cooking. It is supplied from reserves in the gas pipeline system, but only until the pressure in the network drops to a critical level.

Since the end of 2022, Russian gas has been supplied to the Transnistria Republic, used for the needs of the region and for electricity generation at the Moldovan DRES. Right-bank Moldova used raw materials purchased on the European market.

“Gazprom” informed on December 28 that it would stop supplying gas to Chisinau. It was alleged that “Moldovagaz” had not fulfilled its payment obligations, significantly violating the terms of the contract.

According to NewsMaker, December 31 was the last day “Gazprom” could book daily gas for Moldova via the Trans-Balkan Gas Pipeline. It runs through Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, and part of the Odesa region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.