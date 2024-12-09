An economic emergency was declared in the unrecognized Transnistria

On December 9, the leader of the self-proclaimed Transnistrian Moldavian Republic (PMR) Vadim Krasnoselsky signed a decree on the introduction of an economic emergency.

This is reported by NewsMaker.

The decision was made due to the risk of termination of the supply of Russian gas to the region through the territory of Ukraine. According to Krasnoselskyʼs decree, the state of economic emergency will be in effect for 30 days.

"Today, there is no 100% guarantee of both gas supply and lack [of gas supply]. However, we must prepare for any development," the PMR leader said at a meeting of the National Security Council.

The Minister of Economic Development of the region Serhiy Obolonyk said that in case of termination of gas supply to the region, the Moldovan DSDPP will be switched to coal.

The presidential decree specifies that within 30 days Transnistrian enterprises must "rationally use" gas and other energy resources. Their export will be banned in the country and some financial and economic activities will be restricted: for example, transportation of goods, money and services.

Now the document must be approved by the parliament of the unrecognized republic. MPs will consider this issue at a meeting on December 11.

Ukraine does not intend to extend the contract for the transit of Russian gas to European countries. It expires on January 1, 2025. Moldova receives gas from Russia under a contract valid until the end of October 2026, writes NewsMaker.

Starting in autumn 2022, “Gazprom” has limited gas supplies to 5.7 million cubic meters per day, which is significantly less than Moldovaʼs winter consumption. Since the end of last year, all Russian gas has been sent to PMR, where it is used to generate electricity at the Moldovan DRES, and the rest for domestic needs.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.