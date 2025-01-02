Industrial enterprises in Transnistria have suspended work due to energy shortages

In unrecognized Transnistria, industrial enterprises have suspended operations due to a shortage of energy resources.

This was stated by the "Minister of Economic Development" of Transnistria, Serhiy Obolonyk.

According to Obolonyk, all industrial enterprises are standing by, except for food ones. He says that by January 5, it will be clear how much energy the household sector consumes. The balance will show what can be directed to the needs of enterprises.

Obolonyk called the situation "manageable and predictable," but added that "if the problem with gas supply is not resolved, enterprises will lose the opportunity to restart".

What happened in Transnistria?

From January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas, which continued to be received by several European Union states and the unrecognized Transnistria.

At the same time, Moldova did not agree to Russiaʼs demands to continue supplying gas to Transnistria via an alternative route through the Balkans. Therefore, on December 28, 2024, “Gazprom” officially announced that it would stop supplying gas to Transnistria from January due to "non-fulfillment of payment obligations".

Currently, heat and hot water supply to residential buildings in Transnistria has been cut off. In high-rise buildings, gas is available only for cooking. It is supplied from reserves in the gas pipeline system, but only until the pressure in the network drops to a critical level. There are no outages in hospitals and social institutions yet.

Moldova has already offered to help Transnistria buy gas through European procurement platforms. There has been no response from Transnistria yet.

