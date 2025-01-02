Moldova offers to help Transnistria buy gas

Moldova has offered to help unrecognized Transnistria buy gas through European purchasing platforms. Since January 1, the region has been without Russian gas supplies — heating and hot water have been turned off in homes.

This was stated by the head of “Moldovagaz” Vadim Cheban.

“Moldovagaz” has sent an official proposal to the management of Transnistrian “Tiraspoltransgaz”. The company offers to provide “technical and commercial support” to organize gas purchases for Transnistria.

They propose to supply gas to the border with Moldova via all possible alternative routes based on an agency agreement with “Tiraspoltransgaz”.

Since “Moldovagaz” cannot be registered as a participant in the gas market in the European Union countries, the company has an agency agreement with “Energocom”. Therefore, on December 31, 2024, gas was purchased in Bulgaria in a test mode, which was pumped through the Trans-Balkan corridor through Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine to the Moldovan border.

What preceded

From January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas, which several EU states and the unrecognized Transnistria continued to receive.

At the same time, Moldova did not agree to Russiaʼs demands to continue supplying gas to Transnistria via an alternative route through the Balkans. Therefore, on December 28, 2024, “Gazprom” officially announced that it would stop supplying gas to Transnistria from January due to "non-fulfillment of payment obligations."

Currently, heat and hot water supply to residential buildings in Transnistria has been cut off. In high-rise buildings, gas is available only for cooking. It is supplied from reserves in the gas pipeline system, but only until the pressure in the network drops to a critical level. There are no outages in hospitals and social institutions yet.

