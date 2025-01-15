Russia will resume gas supplies to unrecognized Transnistria — it will do so in the format of humanitarian and technical assistance.

This was stated by the leader of the unrecognized region Vadim Krasnoselsky.

This decision was made following his trip to Russia and a meeting with representatives of the Russian Ministry of Energy.

He did not provide details of the technical aspects of restoring gas supply, but assured that all systems are ready for this.

Energy crisis in Transnistria

From January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas, which several EU states and the unrecognized Transnistria continued to receive.

At the same time, Moldova did not agree to Russiaʼs demands to continue supplying gas to Transnistria via an alternative route through the Balkans. Therefore, on December 28, 2024, “Gazprom” officially announced that it would stop supplying gas to Transnistria from January due to "non-fulfillment of payment obligations".

In Transnistria, the supply of heat and hot water to residential buildings has been cut off. In high-rise buildings, gas is available only for cooking. It is supplied from reserves in the gas pipeline system, but only until the pressure in the network drops to a critical level. Industrial enterprises have suspended work, and since January 3, fanned power outages have been introduced.

The Transnistrian Republic of Moldova has refused to help Moldova purchase gas on European markets — they are waiting for the Russian “Gazprom” to resume supplies.

