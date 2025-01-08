MP Dubinskyi and his ex-assistant will be tried for organizing illegal travel abroad

MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi and his former assistant will be tried for organizing illegal travel abroad.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office does not name the suspect. However, the details of the case indicate that it is Oleksandr Dubinskyi.

According to the investigation, Dubinskyi and his former assistant, who works as the head of a public organization, organized the illegal departure abroad of the brother of Dubinskyʼs common-law wife in August 2022. He left Ukraine for Moldova by car through one of the checkpoints.

As a basis for crossing the state border, the man provided documents entered into the "Shlyakh" system. Permission to travel outside Ukraine was obtained by order of the Vyshhorod District Military Administration with the assistance of the MP and a public organization affiliated with him.

The prosecutorʼs office claims that after crossing the border, the man got a job working on a foreign ship, and did not bring aid to the Ukrainian army. He returned to Ukraine in late 2022 after the contract ended.

In 2023, the suspects again organized the manʼs departure abroad. Although they knew that the previous time he was not transporting humanitarian aid. According to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the man left for Moldova with identical documents.

Then, investigators claim, at Dubinskyiʼs order, the man traveled to Chisinau. There, he waited for instructions to drive Dubinskyiʼs car from the airport parking lot to Vienna, Austria. After that, he did not return to Ukraine.

Dubinskyi and his former assistant are suspected of organizing the illegal smuggling of people across the state border. The indictment has already been sent to court.

Who is Oleksandr Dubinskyi?

Oleksandr Dubinskyi is a former journalist and now a member of parliament. In January 2021, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against him for interfering in the American elections. After that, Dubinskyi was expelled from the “Servant of the People” faction, and later removed from the position of head of the Kyiv regional organization of “Servant of the People”.

In August 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches at Oleksandr Dubinskyiʼs residence to verify the legality of his departure abroad. He left Ukraine ostensibly to accompany his father for treatment at a foreign medical facility. However, his father traveled abroad and returned from there on his own. Dubinskyi was suspected in this case.

On November 6, 2023, the court placed Dubinskyi under 24-hour house arrest. He was also served with a report on an administrative offense related to corruption.

On November 13 of the same year, after searches by SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation, Dubinskyi was charged with treason — he is accused of informational and subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation.

