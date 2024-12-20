The appeal confirmed the guilt of MP Dubinskiy in an administrative offense

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to find MP Oleksandr Dubinskiy guilty of an administrative offense related to corruption.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Although the State Bureau of Investigation does not name the deputy, it is clear from the release that this is MP Oleksandr Dubinskiy — in November 2023 he was served with a protocol on an administrative offense related to corruption.

According to the investigation, in August and October 2023, Dubinskiy addressed the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation with parliamentary appeals that raised issues of his private interest.

SBI writes that Dubinskiy was interested in considering the issue of issuing him a permit to travel abroad — this is the subject of a criminal case in which Dubinskiy also appears. He also tried to put pressure on the investigation and demanded an inspection of the leadership of law enforcement agencies investigating criminal proceedings in which he is a suspect.

The court ruled that Dubinskiy violated the requirements of the Ukrainian law on the prevention of corruption. This offense provides for administrative liability.

Dubinskiy will now be included in the Unified State Register of Persons Who Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses. He will also have to pay a fine.

Who is Oleksandr Dubinskiy?

Oleksandr Dubinskiy is a former journalist and MP. In January 2021, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against him for interfering in the American elections. After that, Dubinsiky was expelled from the “Servant of the People” faction, and later removed from the position of head of the Kyiv regional organization of “Servant of the People”.

In August 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches at Oleksandr Dubinskiyʼs residence to verify the legality of his departure abroad. He left Ukraine ostensibly to accompany his father for treatment at a foreign medical facility. However, his father traveled abroad and returned from there on his own. Dubinskiy was suspected in this case.

On November 6, 2023, the court placed Dubinskiy under 24-hour house arrest. He was also served with a report on an administrative offense related to corruption.

On November 13 of the same year, after searches by SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation, Dubinskiy was charged with treason — he is accused of informational and subversive activities in favour of the Russian Federation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.