The US imposes sanctions on Georgian Interior Ministry officials for brutality against activists

On December 19, Washington imposed sanctions on Georgian Interior Ministry officials for violence against protesters, journalists, and politicians.

This was reported by the press service of the United States Treasury Department.

The restrictions include the head of the Georgian Interior Ministry Vakhtang Gomelauri, and the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairsʼ Department for Special Tasks Mirza Kezevadze. These include the introduction of visa restrictions, the freezing of American financial assets, and a ban on doing business in the country.

The sanctions were imposed under the Magnitsky Act, the US law that allows restrictions on foreigners involved in corruption or serious human rights abuses, including torture, extrajudicial killings, unlawful arrests and suppression of freedoms.

“[Law enforcement] responded to the protests [in Georgia] with violence to suppress dissent and discourage protesters. This included mass beatings, insults, and threats of sexual violence. [MFA] special forces also harassed journalists covering peaceful protests and political opposition leaders,” the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

The agency also announced additional visa restrictions for Georgian law enforcement officers, security service personnel, local officials, and their families.

What preceded

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia in October. According to the Central Election Commission, the pro-government, pro-Russian party Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia won, gaining 53.9% of the vote. Under Georgian law, this party has the right to form a government alone. The European Parliament did not recognize the election results.

Four more pro-Western opposition parties passed the 5% barrier. The opposition and the president disagreed with the results, and protests began.

On November 28, 2024, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze informed that Georgia would abandon EU accession negotiations until 2028. He explained that 2028 would supposedly be the time when Georgia would be economically ready to begin accession negotiations. After that, large-scale protests began in the country, which were dispersed by security forces using water cannons and tear gas.

Amid the violent dispersal of the rallies, the US suspended the US-Georgian strategic partnership, Georgian representatives in several EU countries and the US announced that they were resigning from their duties. Ukraine also imposed sanctions against the Georgian authorities for the dispersal of the protests. The United Kingdom will also suspend support for the Georgian authorities and limit cooperation with them.

