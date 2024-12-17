“Rheinmetall” Concern will supply 20 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

The German concern “Rheinmetall” has received an order to supply Ukraine with 20 more Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles. They will be financed by the German government.

This is stated in the press release.

Ukraine will receive new Marders in the first half of next year. In the 1A3 version, the Marder is equipped with an additional laser rangefinder for effective and precise target engagement. The Marder was developed for the Bundeswehr and has been upgraded several times over the decades.

In total, “Rheinmetall” has supplied hundreds of Marder infantry fighting vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Rheinmetall” also began overhauling Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles from its warehouses at its own expense in the spring of 2022. This is still ongoing.

In October, “Rheinmetall” informed that it had delivered 20 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“Rheinmetall” is one of the largest manufacturers of military equipment and weapons in Germany and Europe. The company plans to open a production facility in Ukraine for armored vehicles, including tanks, ammunition and air defense systems. According to Agence France Press, Rheinmetall wants to build at least four plants in Ukraine.

“Ukroboronprom” and “Rheinmetall” have already created a joint venture to service and repair Western equipment transferred to Kyiv. It is expected that the first plants will produce Fuchs APCs and Lynx infantry fighting vehicles.

In July 2024, the concern officially received an order from the Ukrainian government for the construction of an ammunition plant. There, they plan to produce, in particular, 155 mm artillery shells.

