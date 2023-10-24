German Rheinmetall and Ukroboronprom formed a joint venture.

The German defense concern Rheinmetall and Ukrainian Defense Industry have formed a joint venture.
This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.
"Rheinmetal — Ukrainian Defense Industry" LLC was registered on October 18.
This enterprise will service and repair the equipment transferred to Ukraine by Western partners. In the future, there are plans to establish a joint production of certain types of defense products of Rheinmetall AG in Ukraine.
"The creation of a joint enterprise is, without exaggeration, a landmark event that takes the cooperation between our countries to a qualitatively new level and will allow us to build the arsenal of the free world together," Shmyhal emphasized.
- On March 30, in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with a delegation of the Rheinmetall concern headed by General Director Armin Papperger. Later, Ukroboronprom concluded a strategic partnership agreement with the German concern. Papperger said in May that factory workers will build and repair Rheinmetall Fuchs armored personnel carriers under license at the new plant.
- At the end of September, the Federal Antimonopoly Office of Germany allowed the Rheinmetall concern to create a joint defense enterprise in Ukraine with the Ukrainian state group Ukroboronprom.