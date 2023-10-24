German Rheinmetall and Ukroboronprom formed a joint venture.

The German defense concern Rheinmetall and Ukrainian Defense Industry have formed a joint venture.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

"Rheinmetal — Ukrainian Defense Industry" LLC was registered on October 18.

This enterprise will service and repair the equipment transferred to Ukraine by Western partners. In the future, there are plans to establish a joint production of certain types of defense products of Rheinmetall AG in Ukraine.

"The creation of a joint enterprise is, without exaggeration, a landmark event that takes the cooperation between our countries to a qualitatively new level and will allow us to build the arsenal of the free world together," Shmyhal emphasized.