The German concern Rheinmetall will open a factory for the production of ammunition in Ukraine

The German concern Rheinmetall plans to open a new plant for the production of artillery ammunition in Ukraine. The memorandum on the creation of a joint venture was signed on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
The new plant will produce a six-figure number of 155-mm artillery shells per year. It will also produce projectile charges.
In total, the German arms company will own 51% of the shares of the joint venture, and the Ukrainian — 49%.
- Rheinmetall is a German defense concern, one of the largest manufacturers of military equipment and weapons in Germany and Europe. The concern produces, in particular, Panther, Leopard tanks, Marder BMPs and PzH 2000 howitzers.
- Rheinmetall revealed plans for the development of its enterprise in Ukraine at the beginning of 2023. The concern plans to manufacture armored vehicles in Ukraine, in particular tanks, ammunition and anti-aircraft defense. In October of this year , Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall created a joint venture for the maintenance and repair of Western equipment transferred to Ukraine.
- Rheinmetall plans to launch the production of armored vehicles in Ukraine as early as 2024 — the first to build Fuchs armored personnel carriers and Lynx BMPs.