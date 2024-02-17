The German concern Rheinmetall will open a factory for the production of ammunition in Ukraine

The German concern Rheinmetall plans to open a new plant for the production of artillery ammunition in Ukraine. The memorandum on the creation of a joint venture was signed on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The new plant will produce a six-figure number of 155-mm artillery shells per year. It will also produce projectile charges.

In total, the German arms company will own 51% of the shares of the joint venture, and the Ukrainian — 49%.