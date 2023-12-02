The German concern Rheinmetall plans to launch a plant in Ukraine in 2024 — the first to build Fuchs armored personnel carriers and Lynx BMPs

The German arms concern Rheinmetall plans to start production of armored vehicles in Ukraine as early as 2024.

This was stated by the companyʼs general director, Armin Papperger, Reuters reports.

The company expects to be able to conclude an agreement with Ukraine on the production of Fuchs armored personnel carriers and Lynx infantry fighting vehicles by the beginning of next year. According to the plan, the first Fuchs will leave the assembly line within 6-7 months, and the first Lynx within 12-13 months.

Fuchs

Lynx

Papperger noted that the company plans to produce Fuchs in Ukraine from the end of the summer of 2024, and BMP from the summer of 2025. At the same time, there is no talk of tank production yet.