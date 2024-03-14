Rheinmetall wants to build at least four plants in Ukraine

The German defense concern Rheinmetall plans to build at least four factories in Ukraine that will produce shells, military equipment, gunpowder and anti-aircraft weapons.
This is reported by Agence France Press.
"Ukraine is now an important partner for us, where we see the potential of €2-3 million in annual sales," said Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger during the presentation of the companyʼs results for 2023.
AFP notes that the plant will soon be laid, but it is not yet known exactly where. It will be built on the model of the German Rheinmetall munitions plant.
- Rheinmetall revealed plans for the development of its enterprise in Ukraine at the beginning of 2023. The concern plans to manufacture armored vehicles in Ukraine, in particular tanks, ammunition and anti-aircraft defense. In October 2023 , Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall created a joint venture for the maintenance and repair of Western equipment transferred to Ukraine.
- Rheinmetall also plans to launch the production of armored vehicles in Ukraine as early as 2024 — the first to build Fuchs armored personnel carriers and Lynx BMPs.