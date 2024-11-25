North Korea is expanding a factory for the production of missiles that Russia uses against Ukraine

North Korea is expanding a key weapons complex that assembles the type of short-range missiles used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

The facility, known as the February 11 plant, is part of the Ryongsong Engineering Complex in Hamhin, North Koreaʼs second largest city.

Sam Lair, a research fellow at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies, said the plant was the only known manufacturer of Hwasong-11 solid-fuel ballistic missiles.

According to an analysis by researchers at CNS, satellite images taken in early October by Planet Labs show what appears to be an additional building where rockets are assembled, as well as a new housing complex, likely for workers.

The new building is approximately 60-70% larger than the previous building, which was used for assembling missiles. It also appears that Pyongyang is improving entrances to some of the complexʼs underground facilities.

"We assume that they are significantly increasing or trying to significantly increase the capacity of this plant," Lair said.

Union of Russia and North Korea

The Washington Post newspaper reported that North Korea could transfer approximately 1.6 million artillery ammunition to Russia from August 2023 to January 2024. During this period, more than 74 000 tons of explosives arrived in the DPRK from Russia.

On January 4, 2024, Western media reported that Russia received a batch of ballistic missiles from North Korea (several dozen) and launchers for them. On the same day, the US officially announced that Russia had short-range ballistic missiles from North Korea and was launching them at Ukraine.

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Wonsik said in an interview with Bloomberg on June 14 that North Korea sent containers to Russia that can hold almost 5 million artillery shells, but Moscow needs more.

On October 24, Ukrainian intelligence reported that the first soldiers from the KDPR had already arrived at the front — in the Kursk region. There are approximately 12 000 military personnel, including 500 officers and three generals. According to Bloomberg, North Korea may deploy up to 100 000 troops to help Russia in its war against Ukraine if the alliance between Pyongyang and Moscow continues to deepen.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.