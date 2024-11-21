Russia attacked the Dnipro with a new type of weapon. How the world reacted

On the morning of November 21, the Russians massively attacked Ukraine. The blow came, in particular, on Dnipro. It was probably the first attack by an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the intercontinental weapon was launched from the Astrakhan region of Russia, the Air Force did not provide any other details. Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the characteristics of the missile used by the enemy coincide with those of an intercontinental ballistic missile. He added that examinations are ongoing.

The West has not yet confirmed the use of ICBMs by Russia, writes ABC News. The publicationʼs source assumes that the Russians used a ballistic missile to attack the Dnipro — its type is not specified.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi emphasized that Kyiv has the right to strike military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Ukraine has repeatedly used long-range weapons against targets in the occupied territories, but Putin started to get cranky only when targets in Russia were hit. So he knows the difference between the actual territory of the Russian Federation and the territory he wants to steal from Ukraine," says Tykhyi.

In an address to the Russians on the evening of November 21, Putin stated that the Russian Federation had strike Dnipro with an allegedly "newest medium-range system" called "Oreshnik", namely a ballistic missile with non-nuclear hypersonic equipment. The tests are allegedly being conducted in response to the aggressive actions of NATO countries towards Russia, the Kremlin leader added.

White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre refused to disclose any details about the situation in Ukraine. She added that the US is aware of Russiaʼs launch of a medium-range ballistic missile.

"The main escalation weʼre seeing is that Russia has gone into a foreign country in another part of the world — North Korea — and put thousands of its troops on the front lines," the official said.

At the same time, a US official told Reuters that on November 21, the Kremlin apparently launched a medium-range ballistic missile over Dnipro, not an intercontinental ballistic missile. Medium-range ballistic missiles are capable of overcoming 3-5 500 km, while intercontinental ones fly over 5 500 km.

Russiaʼs use of an intercontinental missile against Ukraine is "another escalation on the part of the Kremlin," said Peter Stano, the spokesman for the European Union Peter Stano.

According to Stano, this shows that Vladimir Putin is not going to negotiate peace, but continues to increase tensions using nuclear rhetoric.

Representatives of the Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer reported that data on the use of ICBMs in Ukraine cause "deep concern".

"I do not want to preempt our intelligence services, which are urgently studying these messages. But if true, it will clearly be another example of serious, reckless and escalating behavior by Russia, and it will only strengthen our resolve," Starmerʼs spokesman added.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also commented on the possible attack of the Russian Federation with an intercontinental ballistic missile on Ukraine. He said that it seems that Putin is "not bluffing" and will use all available types of weapons in response to strikes by Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Today an intercontinental missile, tomorrow something else. We want to preserve the peace and stability of our country," added Vucic.

What preceded

The day before, on November 20, social networks spread information about an allegedly "particularly massive" missile attack on Ukraine. Some embassies in Kyiv, including the US, temporarily suspended work due to security threats.

A number of media and telegram channels spread rumors about the possible launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile RS-26 "Rubizh". However, Ukrainian intelligence refuted this fake, noting that the messages contained typical grammatical errors characteristic of Russiaʼs psychological operation. Ukrainians were urged to trust only official sources, not to ignore alarm signals and not to panic.

