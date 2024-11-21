Reuters: Russia attacked Ukraine with a medium-range ballistic missile

Russia fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile at Ukraine, not an intercontinental ballistic missile.

This was reported by an American official in a comment to Reuters, based on preliminary data available to the United States.

Medium-range ballistic missiles are capable of overcoming 3-5 500 km, while intercontinental flights fly over 5 500 km.

On the morning of November 21, the Russians attacked Dnipro. A rehabilitation center for people with disabilities, a boiler house, an enterprise and private houses were destroyed. Two people are injured.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russians hit the city with an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), as well as an Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missile and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles. The Air Force believes that the ICBM was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, the Air Force did not provide any other details.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the strike on Dnipro and stated that all the characteristics — speed, altitude — of an intercontinental ballistic missile. However, the examination is still ongoing.

The West has not yet confirmed the use of the intercontinental ballistic missile of the Russian Federation, writes ABC News with reference to an anonymous official. The publicationʼs source assumes that the Russians used a ballistic missile to attack Dnipro — its type is not specified.

