On the 1 000th day of the full-scale war, Ukraine used American long-range ATACMS missiles for the first time to strike Russia — at a warehouse with ammunition in the Bryansk region.

This is reported by Reuters and CNN with reference to American officials and a Ukrainian source.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote that on the night of November 19, the Ukrainian military struck the arsenal of the 1046 logistics center in the area of the city of Karachev in the Bryansk region. They did not specify what kind of weapon was used to beat them.

And later, the Ministry of Defense of Russia informed that Ukraine attacked Russian territory with ATACMS missiles. Allegedly, six rockets were launched in the Bryansk region, fragments of which fell on the technical territory of a military facility in the Bryansk region, and a fire broke out there.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, when asked by journalists whether Ukraine really hit Bryansk region with an ATACMS missile, answered:

"Without any extra details."

What preceded

Ukraine has long asked its allies to allow their weapons to be used for long-range strikes deep into Russia. For such purposes, Ukraineʼs arsenal includes, in particular, American ATACMS surface-to-surface long-range missiles and British Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

On November 17, the NYT newspaper reported on the permission to beat ATACMS on the territory of Russia. She wrote that this is Joe Bidenʼs response to Russiaʼs decision to send North Korean troops into battle. The publication Axios writes that long-range ATACMS were allowed to strike only in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell confirmed that the USA allowed Ukraine to strike on the territory of Russia to a depth of 300 kilometers. And on November 19, Brian Nichols, the US Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, confirmed the information about the permission to strike.

