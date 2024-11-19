The Defense Forces attacked a warehouse with North Korean ammunition in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation

On the night of November 19, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the arsenal of the 1046 logistics center in the area of the city of Karachev, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As of 02:30 that night, 12 secondary explosions and a detonation were recorded in the area of the target.

"The destruction of warehouses with ammunition for the army of the Russian occupiers in order to stop the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine will continue," the General Staff assured.

The head of the Center for Combating Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko said that there were artillery ammunition, including North Korean anti-aircraft missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, and ammunition for MLRS.

