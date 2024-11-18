The US has allowed Ukraine to strike on Russian territory to a depth of up to 300 kilometers, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

He said this following the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the European Union countries in Brussels.

When asked why the Joe Biden administration decided to authorize long-range strikes against Russia at this time, Borrell said: "The Biden administration has authorized the use of its weapons up to 300 kilometers deep into Russian territory."

"That is, we are talking about a radius of 300 kilometers. Itʼs not that much distance-wise, itʼs not a long distance, it doesnʼt go far inland, but itʼs the administrationʼs decision. Why did they make this decision now and not before the election? I donʼt know," he emphasized.

At the same time, according to Borrell, a joint decision to cancel restrictions on strikes against targets in Russia was not adopted at the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs. Borrell concluded: "The American administration has been saying no for a long time, and this time it said yes."

Moreover, Bidenʼs deputy adviser on national security, Jonathan Feiner, said today that he does not confirm any decisions that "have been or have not been made regarding US assistance when it comes to such operational issues."

What preceded

Ukraine has long asked its allies to allow their weapons to be used for long-range strikes deep into Russia. For such purposes, Ukraineʼs arsenal includes, in particular, American ATACMS surface-to-surface long-range missiles and British Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

The NYT newspaper was the first to report on the permission to beat ATACMS on the territory of Russia. She wrote that this was Joe Bidenʼs response to Russiaʼs decision to send North Korean troops into battle — but did not specify whether the permission would apply only to the Kursk region. The publication Axios writes that long-range ATACMS will be used only in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.



