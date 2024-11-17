NYT: Ukraine received permission to fire long-range ATACMS missiles on the territory of the Russian Federation

The US President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The NYT writes about it.

This is a response to Russiaʼs decision to send North Korean troops into battle.

The missiles are likely to be used against Russian and North Korean troops to protect the Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region. And the Ukrainians will also be able to hit key parts of military equipment, logistics hubs, ammunition depots and supply lines deep in Russia.

Reuters writes that Ukraine plans to launch its first strikes with long-range missiles in a few days.

This decision was made by Biden two months before Republican Donald Trump, who is forming a team whose members speak ambiguously about helping Ukraine, will become the president of the United States.

WP wrote that Donald Trump has not yet decided how exactly he plans to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. All the plans of Trumpʼs advisers are about freezing the war and forcing Ukraine to temporarily refuse to join NATO. One of them is to provide Ukrainians with weapons in exchange for Ukraine not joining NATO for 20 years. According to this plan, the front line will be frozen, and both sides will agree on 1 287 kilometers of demilitarized zone.

Politico wrote that the Administration of the US President Joe Biden plans to urgently send the last more than $6 billion left for security assistance to Ukraine by the day of Donald Trumpʼs inauguration.

Ban on attacks of Ukraine deep into Russia by the US and British weapons

Ukraine has long asked its allies to allow their weapons to be used for long-range strikes deep into Russia. For such purposes, Ukraineʼs arsenal includes, in particular, American ATACMS surface-to-surface long-range missiles and British Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

However, none of these countries gave Ukraine permission to use their weapons for attacks deep into the Russian Federation. The US feared a possible escalation against the background of this decision. They also believed that lifting restrictions on long-range strikes would have no strategic significance in the war, because Russia had moved its most important targets, including aircraft, away from the border and made them inaccessible for strikes.

In September, The Guardian wrote that Great Britain had already decided to allow Ukraine to fire long-range Storm Shadow missiles at targets in Russia.

But the Telegraph wrote that the United States stands in the way of this permission, because the missiles contain American-made spare parts.

A few days before the announcement of Ukraineʼs permission to strike ATACMS on the territory of the Russian Federation, the media wrote that French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer want to convince the US President Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to strike with long-range Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russia.

