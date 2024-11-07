Politico: The administration of Biden plans to urgently send $6 billion in aid to Ukraine

The administration of the US President Joe Biden plans to urgently send the last more than $6 billion remaining for security assistance to Ukraine by the day of Donald Trumpʼs inauguration.
Politico writes about this with reference to sources.
This plan is the only option for the US White House to continue sending military weapons and equipment to Ukraine. However, there are problems: after the announcement of a new aid package, its contents end up in Ukraine for several months.
Therefore, everything that the US will send in the coming weeks, most likely, will not reach Ukraine in full by the time Trump takes office and can stop the unfinished deliveries.
Another obstacle is that the US can transfer only the ammunition, weapons and equipment that it already has. Although the allocated money will reimburse the Pentagon, it depends on how quickly it will be possible to produce new shells, weapons or order their replacement.
The money left over from the April aid package for Ukraine is divided: there is $4.3 billion to cover the transfer of Pentagon supplies to Kyiv, and there is $2.1 billion to order weapons under contract with the US defense companies.
- In April, the US House of Representatives voted for almost $61 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This bill languished in Congress for a long time, although US military aid to Ukraine ran out at the end of 2023. See exactly what the money from this package went to in Babelʼs infographic.
