Politico: The administration of Biden plans to urgently send $6 billion in aid to Ukraine

The administration of the US President Joe Biden plans to urgently send the last more than $6 billion remaining for security assistance to Ukraine by the day of Donald Trumpʼs inauguration.

Politico writes about this with reference to sources.

This plan is the only option for the US White House to continue sending military weapons and equipment to Ukraine. However, there are problems: after the announcement of a new aid package, its contents end up in Ukraine for several months.

Therefore, everything that the US will send in the coming weeks, most likely, will not reach Ukraine in full by the time Trump takes office and can stop the unfinished deliveries.