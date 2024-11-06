Donald Trump has formed his second presidential program. Here are his suggestions

The future 47th president of the United States Donald Trump outlined a political program for the new term.

This is reported by the Associated Press (AP).

In particular, he wants to reduce the governmentʼs efforts to respect civil rights, expand the powers of the head of state and change the role of the States in the international arena.

Immigration

The Republican does not guarantee that the fight against immigration will be directed only at illegal residents of the United States. He proposes to "ideologically vet" those entering the country and abolish birthright citizenship. This will most likely require changes to the Constitution. The politician seeks to restore the first-term Remain in Mexico program, which limits the immigration of people of certain nationalities.

Abortions

At Trumpʼs urging, the Republican Party did not call for a national abortion ban for the first time in a decade. The incoming president says that overturning Roe v. Wade is enough at the federal level.

However, Trump has not promised to veto a national abortion ban. Pro-life activists say Republicans are arguing that a fetus should be protected under the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. This argument is a "road map" for conservatives to push a nationwide abortion ban through the federal courts.

Taxes

Trumpʼs tax policies mainly target corporations and wealthier Americans. In particular, itʼs about lowering the corporate income tax rate to 15% from the current 21%. His policies also include repealing income tax increases for the wealthiest Americans and the anti-inflation law that funds the fight against climate change.

Tariffs and trade

Trump does not trust world markets, calling them harmful to the US interests. It offers tariffs of 10% to 20% on foreign goods. Analysts predict that these tariffs may cause the euro to fall by 10%. The Republican pledges to restore an August 2020 order that requires the Food and Drug Administration to buy life-saving drugs only from American companies. The politician undertakes to block the acquisition of any critical infrastructure in the US by Chinese buyers.

Inclusivity, civil and LGBTQ rights

The future president will de-emphasize the protection of LGBTQ people. He called for the suspension of the DEI programs. Regarding transgender people, Trump promises to end "male participation in womenʼs sports." It would reverse the Joe Biden administrationʼs policy of extending the civil rights protections of Title IX to transgender students. Congress is likely to require only two genders to be recognized at birth during Trumpʼs term.

Regulation and powers of the president

The US president-elect wants to reduce the role of federal bureaucrats and regulation in all sectors of the economy. He promises that utility bills will be reduced by removing barriers to fossil fuel production. Trump promises to build more housing by changing building regulations, though most of them are enforced by state and local governments. This approach would significantly increase executive power directly from the White House.

The politician believes the president has sole authority to control federal spending even after Congress has appropriated the money. This could lead to legal battles with Congress.

Education

The Republican leader is proposing to use federal funding as leverage to pressure K-12. This is necessary to nullify tenure, implement teacher bonuses, and suspend the DEI program at all levels of education.

Social security and treatment

Trump is in favor of protecting Social Security for older Americans. However, itʼs unclear how his plans to de-tax tips and overtime pay could have a positive impact on that. After all, the exemption of these funds from taxation will reduce the flow of money for social and medical programs.

Affordable Medicines and Health Care Act

The US president-elect is calling for the Affordable Care Act to be repealed. But he still hasnʼt offered an alternative. Trump talked about working with former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a critic of vaccines and pesticides used in agriculture. The Republican will task Kennedy with "making America healthy again."

Climate and energy

Trump considers climate change a hoax, criticizes Bidenʼs spending on cleaner energy and reducing Washingtonʼs dependence on fossil fuels. For his part, the Republican proposes an energy policy related specifically to fossil fuels. Trump opposes the development of the electric car market. He wants to repeal fuel efficiency standards set by Democrats.

Defense and the role of the USA in the international arena

Donald Trump supports the idea of ​​greater diplomatic isolation of the United States and protection of economic interests. He promises to expand the military and proposes a new missile defense system, the brainchild of 40th US President Ronald Reagan during the Cold War. The Republican insists that he will end Russiaʼs war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East, without explaining exactly how. Trump summarizes his approach with Reaganʼs phrase: "Peace through strength.”

