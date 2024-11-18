Axios: The US allowed long-range ATACMS to strike only the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

The US permission to hit Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles on the territory of the Russian Federation applies only to the Kursk region.

This was reported by the publication AXIOS with reference to sources familiar with the matter.

The NYT newspaper was the first to report on the permission to beat ATACMS on the territory of Russia. She wrote that this is Joe Bidenʼs response to Russiaʼs decision to send North Korean troops into battle.

The missiles are likely to be used against Russian and North Korean forces to protect Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region. And the Ukrainians will also be able to hit key pieces of military equipment, logistics hubs, ammunition depots and supply lines deep in Russia, the NYT article said, without specifying whether the permission would apply only to the Kursk region.

Reuters writes that Ukraine plans to launch its first strikes with long-range missiles in a few days.

After the NYT report, Le Figaro reported that France and Britain allowed Ukraine to fire long-range SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles into the territory of the Russian Federation.

Later, the publication removed this information.

"Debates were already raging in the offices regarding the permission to use Western missiles against Russian territory. Emmanuel Macron spoke in favor of this during a state visit to Germany in May 2024," the article now says without clear references to the permits that Ukraine allegedly received.

Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the permission from the USA, Britain and France to strike long-range missiles on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Today, many people in the media are talking about the fact that we received permission to strike on the territory of the Russian Federation. But blows are not inflicted with words. Such things are not announced. The missiles will speak for themselves," the president said.

At the same time, he emphasized that the plan to strengthen Ukraine is a victory plan, which he presented to his partners. One of the main points is long-range for our army.

Ban on attacks of Ukraine deep into Russia by the US and British weapons

Ukraine has long asked its allies to allow their weapons to be used for long-range strikes deep into Russia. For such purposes, Ukraineʼs arsenal includes, in particular, American ATACMS surface-to-surface long-range missiles and British Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

However, none of these countries gave Ukraine permission to use their weapons for attacks deep into the Russian Federation. The US feared a possible escalation against the background of this decision. They also believed that lifting restrictions on long-range strikes would have no strategic significance in the war, because Russia had moved its most important targets, including aircraft, away from the border and made them inaccessible for strikes.

In September, The Guardian wrote that Great Britain had already decided to allow Ukraine to fire long-range Storm Shadow missiles at targets in Russia.

But the Telegraph wrote that the United States stands in the way of this permission, because the missiles contain American-made spare parts.

A few days before the announcement of Ukraineʼs permission to strike ATACMS on the territory of the Russian Federation, the media wrote that French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer want to convince the US President Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to strike with long-range Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russia.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.