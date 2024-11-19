Russia said that Ukraine attacked its territory with ATACMS missiles for the first time. The General Staff has not yet confirmed

The Russian Ministry of Defense declared that Ukraine struck Russian territory with ATACMS missiles for the first time. Ukraine has not yet confirmed this.

The Russians claim that at 3:25 a.m. (2:25 a.m. Kyiv time) six missiles were fired at Bryansk region: five of them were apparently shot down, and another was damaged.

According to the ministry, fragments of the rocket fell on the technical territory of the military facility in the Bryansk region, which caused a fire.

In the morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported an attack on the arsenal of the 1046 logistics center in the city of Karachev, Bryansk region. Artillery ammunition was stored there, including North Korean, anti-aircraft missiles, anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition for MLRS.

The department did not specify what exactly they used to hit the warehouse. The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov claimed that the attack was carried out with ATACMS missiles.

What preceded

Ukraine has long asked its allies to allow their weapons to be used for long-range strikes deep into Russia. For such purposes, Ukraineʼs arsenal includes, in particular, American ATACMS surface-to-surface long-range missiles and British Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

On November 17, the NYT newspaper reported on the permission to beat ATACMS on the territory of Russia. She wrote that this is Joe Bidenʼs response to Russiaʼs decision to send North Korean troops into battle. The publication Axios writes that long-range ATACMS were allowed to strike only in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell confirmed that the USA allowed Ukraine to strike on the territory of Russia to a depth of 300 kilometers.

And on November 19, Brian Nichols, the US Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, confirmed the information about the permission to strike.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.