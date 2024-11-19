Denmark will allocate €130 million to Ukraine for the military-industrial complex

Denmark will allocate one billion Danish kroner (this is approximately €130 million) to Ukraine for the military-industrial complex.

The Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen reported this during a briefing with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, TV channel "We — Ukraine" reports.

She emphasized that the Ukrainian experience is very important, and the rest of Europe should learn from this experience.

"It is important for me that our own industry, not only in Denmark, but also in all neighboring countries, can come to Ukraine, learn from your experience and your ability to expand and develop your production lines," said Mette Frederiksen.

Help from Denmark

Earlier, the President of Ukraine emphasized that Denmark invests and attracts investments in the production of weapons for the Armed Forces. According to him, these are not just individual investments of partners, but systemic models for investing.

On November 11, Ukraine and Denmark concluded a number of agreements on the purchase of weapons from Ukrainian defense companies for a total amount of approximately €535 million. The money will go to arms for the Armed Forces. The sources of funding are the governments of Denmark and Sweden and interest from frozen Russian assets.

Thanks to the "Danish model", which involves direct financing of producers, Ukraine has already received €50 million. These funds were used to finance the production of self-propelled artillery units "Bohdan" for the Armed Forces.

