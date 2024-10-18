Denmark has declared a new aid package for Ukraine worth more than €321 million

Denmark has prepared the 21st package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 2.4 billion Danish kroner (approximately €321.8 million).

This was reported by the press service of the Danish government.

The new package of military aid to Ukraine includes the supply of weapons from Danish army warehouses, joint funding of air defense systems with Germany, and contributions to the International Fund for Ukraine under the leadership of Great Britain.

Part of the funds will be used to expand training programs for the Ukrainian military.

"This aid package is designed to provide as much military support as possible to meet the urgent needs of Ukrainians," said Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

He noted that the Danish government is considering the possibility of purchasing weapons, in particular drones, directly from manufacturers in Ukraine.

The detailed contents of the package are not disclosed for security reasons.

In April 2024, Denmark was the first in the world to allocate money for the purchase of weapons for the Armed Forces from Ukrainian manufacturers. The Ministry of Strategy and Industry explained that the Ukrainian defense industry has already accelerated and grown to such an extent that the Ukrainian budget cannot fully load manufacturers with orders.

