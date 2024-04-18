Denmark will be the first to purchase weapons for the Armed Forces from Ukrainian manufacturers

The Danish government has allocated 200 million kroner ($28.5 million) for the purchase of Ukrainian weapons and military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.

The Minister of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin announced this.

This is the first such decision in history, which will give an important signal to other allies to also buy weapons for the needs of the Armed Forces from Ukrainian manufacturers. This is what the government of Ukraine has been asking its allies for in recent months.

The minister explained that the Ukrainian defense industry has already accelerated and grown to such an extent that the Ukrainian budget cannot fully load manufacturers with orders.

"The capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry is almost $20 billion. At the same time, Ukraine has only $6 billion for the purchase of weapons. Roughly speaking, we only have a third of all the machines in the country working, because there is not enough money to provide the rest with orders," Kamyshin said.

The way out of this situation is to convince partners who are ready to buy weapons for Ukraine to do so from Ukrainian gunsmiths and give them an order.