Denmark announced a new aid package for Ukraine for almost €295 million

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new aid package worth almost €295 million (DKK 2.2 billion). The funds will go to the development of the naval potential of the Ukrainian forces, as well as to the production of drones and missiles.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.

Funds from the package will be used to strengthen Ukraineʼs defense industry, in particular for the purchase and transfer of weapons and ammunition, drones and the production of missile parts in cooperation with the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, as well as for strengthening Ukraineʼs maritime potential.

"In March, I visited a number of Ukrainian defense industry enterprises in Kyiv, and it became clear that there is great potential for future cooperation that can supply necessary equipment to Ukraine that will help change the situation on the battlefield," said Danish Defense Minister Trolls Lund Poulsen.

Poulsen noted that direct investment in Ukraineʼs defense industrial complex is a new initiative that he hopes can inspire other countries to do the same so that Ukraine can produce more military equipment itself.

In total, Denmark has already announced military support to Ukraine for almost €5.9 billion (DKK 41.4 billion).