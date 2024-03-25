Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum on cooperation in the field of defense procurement. This will contribute to new contracts and modernization of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The State Enterprise "Defense Procurement Agency" and the Procurement and Logistics Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Denmark agreed on the exchange of experience and cooperation in the field of arms procurement on foreign markets.

Procurement of modern weapons in cooperation with international partners is one of the key focuses of the Defense Procurement Agency.