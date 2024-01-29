Maryna Bezrukova became the new director of the Defense Procurement Agency. What is known about her

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has appointed a new director of the state enterprise "Defense Procurement Agency". Itʼs Maryna Bezrukova, who worked at Ukrenergo for the past five years.

This was reported by the press service of the MoD.

Maryna Bezrukova replaced Volodymyr Pikuzo in this position, who was removed from the duties of the director of the enterprise in early January 2024, after the scandal surrounding the criminal scheme of Igor Hrynkevych.

"The Ministry of Defense is building a new procurement architecture that will prevent corruption and meet NATO standards. The management change is the first step in a radical reboot of the agency. Our priority is timely and high-quality provision of everything necessary to our soldiers. There is no room for corruption," said Deputy Minister of Defense Dmytro Klymenkov.

The ministry notes that Maryna Bezrukova has more than 20 years of experience in supply chain management. Before being appointed to the position of director of the Defense Procurement Agency, she worked for five years at Ukrenergo, in particular as a member of the board and director of supply chain management.