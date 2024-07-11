Denmark will finance the production of 18 Bohdana artillery units. The Ukrainian army will receive the first howitzers in the coming months

Denmark will finance the production of 18 Bohdana self-propelled artillery units. It is expected that the first howitzers will be delivered to the Ukrainian army in the coming months.
This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.
The Minister of Defense of Denmark, Trolls Lund Poulsen, took the initiative to make defense purchases in Ukraine in the spring. This should ensure faster and more effective military support to Ukraine.
Poulsen emphasized that such agreements have obvious logistical advantages and at the same time contribute to the development of Ukraineʼs defense industry.
Denmark provides assistance in the production of these weapons based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Strategic Industries.
"I hope that more countries will follow the Danish model of defense purchases in Ukraine. The Ukrainiansʼ ability to produce equipment is greater than the funding they currently have. Such agreements help to produce more military equipment in Ukraine, while building the Ukrainian defense industry," said Poulsen.
- In April 2024, Denmark was the first to allocate money for the purchase of weapons for the Armed Forces from Ukrainian manufacturers. The Ministry of Strategy and Industry explained that the Ukrainian defense industry has already accelerated and grown to such an extent that the Ukrainian budget cannot fully load manufacturers with orders.
- Assistance in the production of Bohdana howitzers is included in the 19 packages of military aid to Ukraine from Denmark for 1.2 billion Danish crowns ($174.5 million), which the parliament allocated from the "Ukraine" fund. In addition to supporting the Ukrainian defense industry, the funds will go towards the purchase of equipment for F-16 fighters and the production of military equipment in the short and long term.
- Self-propelled artillery Bohdana is a Ukrainian self-propelled artillery installation. The caliber of the gun is 155 mm, which meets NATO standards. It can accommodate up to five crew members, has a maximum speed of 80 km/h and a maximum firing range of up to 60 km. Its production started back in 2015 at the Kramatorsk heavy machine tool construction plant. In 2022, the howitzer received its baptism of fire in the battle for Snake Island. In 2023, it was officially adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.