Denmark will finance the production of 18 Bohdana artillery units. The Ukrainian army will receive the first howitzers in the coming months

Denmark will finance the production of 18 Bohdana self-propelled artillery units. It is expected that the first howitzers will be delivered to the Ukrainian army in the coming months.

This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.

The Minister of Defense of Denmark, Trolls Lund Poulsen, took the initiative to make defense purchases in Ukraine in the spring. This should ensure faster and more effective military support to Ukraine.

Poulsen emphasized that such agreements have obvious logistical advantages and at the same time contribute to the development of Ukraineʼs defense industry.

Denmark provides assistance in the production of these weapons based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

"I hope that more countries will follow the Danish model of defense purchases in Ukraine. The Ukrainiansʼ ability to produce equipment is greater than the funding they currently have. Such agreements help to produce more military equipment in Ukraine, while building the Ukrainian defense industry," said Poulsen.