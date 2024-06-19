Denmark allocated $170 million to the Ukrainian defense industry

Denmark has informed about the 19th aid package to Ukraine worth more than $170 million (DKK 1.2 billion), which will go to support the Ukrainian defense industry, purchase equipment for F-16 fighter jets and produce military equipment in the short and long term.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.

Defense Minister Trols Lund Poulsen said that with this package, Copenhagen provides "the maximum possible support for Ukraineʼs needs on the battlefield here and now."

"We have created a Danish model of donations through the Ukrainian defense industry, which will help to increase Ukrainian production of military equipment in the short and long term," said Poulsen.

The Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine added that Denmarkʼs contribution will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian army, and since the funds will remain in Ukraine, it will also strengthen the countryʼs economy.

The aid package from Denmark makes it possible to use $170 million in such a way that the needs of the Ukrainian army can be quickly covered. Last week, this mechanism was agreed upon at the Rammstein meeting. It is expected that the first purchase will be already in the summer.