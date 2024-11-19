In three regions of Ukraine, schemes for forging medical documents on disability were exposed through the MSECs

In three regions of Ukraine, law enforcement officers exposed officials of MSEC and medical institutions, who, according to the investigation, were involved in the registration of fictitious disabilities to evade mobilization.

This is reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

In Lviv, law enforcement officers reported the suspicion to four doctors of one of the inter-district medical and social expert commissions. The investigation revealed that they falsified medical documentation so that men of draft age could receive disability and avoid mobilization. So at least five men left the country. The cost of "services" was from $1 300.

In the Kyiv region, two doctors of a district hospital were exposed, who, according to the investigation, offered a man to influence members of the MSEK for $12 000 in order to get a disability group and avoid mobilization. Suspicious doctors started a fake treatment of a patient, but they were exposed by law enforcement officers when they received €3 000 in bribes.

In Odesa, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal group of seven people, which included the head of the trauma department, a neuropathologist, an official of the MSEC regional center and four civilians.

Doctors produced fake medical documents that men of draft age used to avoid mobilization.

And the MSEC employee influenced the fact that the commission made positive decisions regarding disabilities. The amount of remuneration for such "services" ranged from $4 500 to $6 000.

During the searches, the law enforcement officers seized physical evidence from the suspects, including false documents.

All those involved in the cases were informed of the suspicions — the articles vary depending on their involvement in illegal schemes. It is about abuse of influence, obstruction of the legal activities of the Armed Forces, assistance in illegal transportation of people across the border and issuance of a known false official document.

Participants of the scheme should also choose preventive measures. The investigation is ongoing.

Corruption in MSEC

On October 23, the Ministry of Health declared that by the end of the year, the central MSEC will be liquidated. This decision was preceded by a scandal with the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of hryvnias in the case of illegal registration of disability for men. During the searches, she was found with millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in granting a disability group to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. Because of this, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and on October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin also resigned.

On October 29, the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on improving the medical and social expert commission. What it provides — read here. In addition, it became known that the current heads of the MSEC will not be admitted to positions in the updated system of medical commissions. But other doctors who currently work at MSEC will be able to apply for a job at the hospital from January 1, 2025, but only if they are practicing medicine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed draft law No. 11225 on the improvement of the medical and social expert commission (MSEK).

