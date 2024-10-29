The leaders of MSEC will not be allowed to work in the updated system of medical commissions

Current heads of medical and social expert commissions (MSEC) will not be admitted to positions in the updated system of medical commissions.
This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Health at the request of Suspilne.
Other doctors currently working at MSEC will be able to apply for work at the hospital from January 1, 2025, but under certain conditions. The main criterion by which they will be selected will be medical practice. As the Ministry of Health explained, this change is necessary in order for the examination to be carried out by doctors who have an up-to-date level of medical knowledge.
Cases that have already been accepted for examination by MSEC will be transferred to new commissions with the order of consideration being preserved.
Decisions made by MSEC by December 31 will be valid. Only cases under investigation by law enforcement officers or those requiring review based on the latest decision of the National Security Council will be reviewed.
- On October 23, the Ministry of Health announced that by the end of the year, the central MSEC will be liquidated. This decision was preceded by a scandal with the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of hryvnias in the case of illegal registration of disability for men. During the searches, they found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts.
- Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in granting a disability group to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. Because of this, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and on October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin also resigned.
- On October 29, the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on improving the medical and social expert commission. What has changed — read here.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.