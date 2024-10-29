The leaders of MSEC will not be allowed to work in the updated system of medical commissions

Current heads of medical and social expert commissions (MSEC) will not be admitted to positions in the updated system of medical commissions.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Health at the request of Suspilne.

Other doctors currently working at MSEC will be able to apply for work at the hospital from January 1, 2025, but under certain conditions. The main criterion by which they will be selected will be medical practice. As the Ministry of Health explained, this change is necessary in order for the examination to be carried out by doctors who have an up-to-date level of medical knowledge.

Cases that have already been accepted for examination by MSEC will be transferred to new commissions with the order of consideration being preserved.

Decisions made by MSEC by December 31 will be valid. Only cases under investigation by law enforcement officers or those requiring review based on the latest decision of the National Security Council will be reviewed.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.