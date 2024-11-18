The EU has already handed over the promised million shells to Ukraine

The European Union has handed over the promised million ammunition to Ukraine, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said.

"We have just fulfilled our commitment to provide Ukraine with a million rounds of ammunition, and by the end of winter we will train another 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers," Borrell said.

The diplomat noted that the EU has already transferred weapons worth €45 billion to Ukraine. But he says that the current level of aid remains insufficient to change the situation on the battlefield in favor of Ukraine.

"We give Ukraine just enough to hold on, and sometimes even less, while Russia has put its entire economy on a war footing and counts on the unconditional support of North Korea and Iran," he says.

Borrell says Ukraine urgently needs more air defenses, more ammunition and more long-range weapons — and it needs permission to strike military targets deep in Russia.

Ammunition from the European Union

In March 2023, EU member states promised to increase supplies of artillery shells to Ukraine. The countries agreed to a plan that provided for the supply of ammunition from their stockpiles and joint orders for the production of shells. The goal was to transfer one million ammunition to Kyiv within a year, i.e., by March 2024.

At the end of November 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, announced that the European Union had transferred almost 300,000 artillery ammunition to Ukraine. And already on November 11, 2024, it became known that the EU had already handed Ukraine over 980,000 shells out of the promised million.

Bloomberg reported that by March 2024, one million rounds of ammunition had not been delivered due to production delays and concerns about stockpiles. Already in February 2024, the Czech Republic announced that it had found a way to get 800,000 shells for Ukraine, but they must be bought.

