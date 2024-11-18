Israel says it has eliminated Hezbollah spokesman

On November 17, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated the spokesman of the terrorist organization Hezbollah" Mohammed Afif who, according to their data, was the main propagandist of the group.

This is reported by IDF.

The Israeli Defense Forces eliminated Mohammed Afif by striking the capital of Lebanon — Beirut.

He is reported to have been a senior Hezbollah military operative who joined the Lebanese terror group in the 1980s. Since the beginning of the new phase of the war with Israel, Afif has had a significant influence on the military actions of Hezbollah. He maintained contacts with high-ranking officials and directly participated in the promotion and implementation of the organizationʼs terrorist activities.

He also ordered photographs of the attack sites to be used for propaganda and psychological terror. IDF says that Afif was allegedly involved in the drone attack on the Israeli Prime Ministerʼs residence in October of this year.

And the messages that the spokesman published in the Lebanese media "incited and glorified terrorist activities against Israel," writes the countryʼs Defense Army. They say that he was responsible for "numerous psychological terrorist operations against the Israeli public."

As of November 18, it is known that Israel eliminated the previous leader of Hamas Ismail Haniya, his successor Yahu Sinwar, the leader of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, his deputy Hashim Safi al-Din, the groupʼs officials, Jafar Khader and Abu Ali Reed.

Hezbollah is a Lebanese Shiite Muslim military-political organization founded in 1982. "Hezbollah" is actively supported by Iran, it is recognized as a terrorist in more than 20 countries, in particular in the USA, EU and Great Britain. Hezbollah has been against Israel since its inception.

