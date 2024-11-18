One of the candidates for the post of Chancellor of Germany is ready to hand over long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Candidate for chancellor of Germany from the "Greens" party Robert Habeck said that he would allow the delivery of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine if he is elected head of the government.

The German newspaper Die Zeit writes about it.

"The answer to this question is yes. However, arms deliveries have always been one of the most ʼdifficult decisionsʼ to be made under the governmentʼs responsibility," he said in a recent interview.

The leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany Friedrich Merz, who will also apply for the position of chancellor, also approves the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine.

Recently, the leader of the parliamentary group of the Free Democratic Party Christian Durr said that he plans to put the issue of the transfer of long-range German Taurus missiles to Ukraine to a vote.

"It would be an opportunity. When I look at the statements of the CDU/CSU bloc and the Greens, I can certainly imagine that such a bid could be successful," Durr told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung.

But the representative of the "Greens" noted that the coalition with the Social Democratic Party of Germany, to which the current German Chancellor Olaf Scholz belongs, is currently in the government, so the "Greens", according to her, will vote "accordingly".

Ban on the supply of Taurus to Ukraine

In February 2024, the German Bundestag voted to recommend providing long-range weapons to Ukraine, which can be considered a call to hand over the Taurus. However, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has the last word — he is still against the transfer because he fears an escalation with Russia. Since then, his position has not changed.

Taurus are German guided missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers and a warhead of 500 kilograms. They are an analogue of the British Storm Shadow and the French SCALP-EG.

Collapse of the coalition in Germany

On November 6, Olaf Scholz dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner, accusing him of irresponsibility, selfishness and acting in favor of only his Free Democratic Party, which was one of three in the governmentʼs governing coalition. Lindner said that the Free Democrats are leaving the coalition and taking all their ministers.

Scholz made the decision due to differences with Lindner in budgetary, financial and economic policy. German media reported that the tripartite coalition could not decide what to do with the 2025 budget.

On November 7, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier fired three government officials. They are Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann and Education Minister Bettini Stark-Watzinger.

The collapse of the coalition in Germany can destabilize the political situation. The crisis could also strengthen opposition parties, including the pro-Russian Alternative for Germany. AdN has an anti-migrant rhetoric, advocates the preservation of "traditional values", and also criticizes the EU and aid to Ukraine. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced readiness to hold early elections.

Reuters wrote that Germany will be able to provide most of the €4 billion promised to Ukraine, even if the budget for 2025 is not approved in time after the collapse of the coalition government.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was ready to hold a vote in parliament on a vote of confidence in his government before Christmas.

That same month, members of Chancellor Olaf Scholzʼs Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) urged him not to run for office again. This is apparently necessary so that the political force does not lose in the early elections.

