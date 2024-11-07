Government crisis in Germany: the president fired three ministers

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier fired three government officials. They are Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann and Education Minister Bettini Stark-Watzinger.

This was reported by the German news service Tagesschau.

The head of Germanyʼs Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, Volker Wissing, will now additionally lead the Ministry of Justice. Minister of Agriculture Cem Ozdemir will be responsible for education. And the new minister of finance will be the deputy of the previous official Jörg Kukies.

All those released are representatives of the Free Democratic Party. After the dismissal of the leader Lindner from the Ministry of Finance on November 6, the police force left the coalition. Chancellor Olaf Scholz says early elections to the Bundestag are likely to take place no later than the end of March 2025, unless the government receives a vote of confidence.

What preceded

A day earlier, Olaf Scholz accused Finance Minister Christian Lindner of irresponsibility, selfishness and acting in favor of only his Free Democratic Party, which was one of three in the governmentʼs ruling coalition. Instead, Lindner said the Free Democrats were pulling out of the coalition and taking all their ministers.

The basis for this decision of Scholz was disagreements with Lindner in budgetary, financial and economic policy. German media reported that the tripartite coalition could not decide what to do with the 2025 budget.

The collapse of the coalition in Germany threatens to destabilize the political situation, which may lead to either the creation of a new government majority or the announcement of early elections. The political crisis may also strengthen opposition parties, in particular the pro-Russian Alternative for Germany. AdN has an anti-migrant rhetoric, advocates the preservation of "traditional values", and also criticizes the EU and aid to Ukraine.

Reuters wrote that Germany will be able to provide most of the €4 billion promised to Ukraine, even if the budget for 2025 is not approved in time after the collapse of the coalition government.

